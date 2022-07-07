Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $18.32 Million in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 233,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,315,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 726,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,917,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE:SWX traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $86.70. 2,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,024. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

