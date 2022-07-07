Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $50.10 Million in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,450,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,098,000. South Jersey Industries makes up approximately 1.4% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 1.18% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 519,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 211,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,438,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,977,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

SJI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,879. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

