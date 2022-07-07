Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $253.19 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,778,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,190,000. First Horizon comprises 7.3% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

FHN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 132,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.