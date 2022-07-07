Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 433,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Atotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Atotech by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,959,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,536,000 after acquiring an additional 816,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atotech by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 688,831 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Atotech by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 731,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 538,618 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,510,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atotech by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 367,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. 59,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,958. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.35. Atotech Limited has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

