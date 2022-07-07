Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.10

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.10 and traded as low as $16.77. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 95,779 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

