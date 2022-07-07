Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.57. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 1,442 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.15 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $294.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

