Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.57. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 1,442 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.15 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 2.33.
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $294.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
