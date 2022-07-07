Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $10.31 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $665,947.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,891,372,843 coins and its circulating supply is 9,950,905,605 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.