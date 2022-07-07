Serum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $62.55 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Serum has a market cap of $206.24 million and $62.55 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,104.50 or 1.00019316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.