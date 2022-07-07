SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) PT Lowered to CHF 2,700 at Royal Bank of Canada

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGSOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,446.67.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 228,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,719. SGS has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.