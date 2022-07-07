Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.86

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.86 and traded as high as $23.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 199,796 shares trading hands.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French purchased 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 212,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,217.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher E. French purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,251.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,557 shares of company stock worth $461,875 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

