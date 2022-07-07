Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of S stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.39. 364,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

