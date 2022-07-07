Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of SCVL opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

