Shopping Trading Up 65.4% This Week (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $548,260.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shopping has traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00021354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.01289099 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00034266 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,787 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

