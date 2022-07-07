Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.63) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.49) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

LON:CCR traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 189.20 ($2.29). The stock had a trading volume of 513,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,777. C&C Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The stock has a market cap of £743.35 million and a P/E ratio of 22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.34.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

