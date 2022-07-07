Shore Point Advisors LLC Buys 2,837 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,453,000 after acquiring an additional 354,678 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,749,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 735,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,798,000.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 1,074,601 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11.

