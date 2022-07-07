Shore Point Advisors LLC Invests $311,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Verisk Analytics makes up about 0.3% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.63. 14,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,011. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

