Short Interest in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Declines By 17.4%

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VIIAW stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,657 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.