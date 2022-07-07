Short Interest in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Increases By 20.7%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.68, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.44.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 148.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70,846 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 60.3% in the first quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. now owns 907,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,748,000 after acquiring an additional 341,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
