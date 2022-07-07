Short Interest in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Increases By 20.7%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.68, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 148.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70,846 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 60.3% in the first quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. now owns 907,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,748,000 after acquiring an additional 341,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

