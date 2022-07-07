Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Decreases By 17.2%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

