Short Interest in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Increases By 21.5%

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 361,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,780,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $200.76 on Thursday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.30 and a 200 day moving average of $246.86.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.