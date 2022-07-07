Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Expands By 20.9%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 790,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,388.3 days.

Shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

