Showcase Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 85.5% higher against the dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $51,581.75 and $1,446.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00643865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033681 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

