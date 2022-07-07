Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,235,100 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 17,593,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,636.0 days.

Shares of SINGF stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

