SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.60.

SLG opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $95,953,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

