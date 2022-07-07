Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,727 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Smartsheet worth $31,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 328,382 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,044,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after buying an additional 217,064 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,552,000 after buying an additional 138,732 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

SMAR stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $491,934. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

