Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,552,000 after buying an additional 138,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,633,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,572,000 after buying an additional 49,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $491,934 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

