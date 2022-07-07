Smaugs NFT Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $333,986.12 and $185.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

