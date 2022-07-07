Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 59,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 713,942 shares.The stock last traded at $27.12 and had previously closed at $27.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,295 ($15.68) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

