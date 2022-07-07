Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading Down 0.5%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,162 ($14.07) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.17). 364,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 505,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,176 ($14.24).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,265.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,530.35.

In other news, insider Diana Dyer Bartlett bought 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($15.50) per share, with a total value of £49,740.80 ($60,233.47).

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

