Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 1.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,816,000 after acquiring an additional 452,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,489,000 after acquiring an additional 592,850 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 604,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,362,992. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.