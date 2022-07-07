SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.11 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 1,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.71% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

