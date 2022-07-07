SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) were down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 30,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.
SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)
