Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

SONY opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

