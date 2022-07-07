Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 15.4% Higher

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.75. 566,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 557,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on Southern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$82.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45.
In other news, Director Bruce Michael Beynon purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 520,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,163.35.
Southern Energy Company Profile (CVE:SOU)
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.
