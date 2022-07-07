Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 1,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 20,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

The company has a market cap of $196.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.