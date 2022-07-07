SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 583,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,716,360 shares.The stock last traded at $165.48 and had previously closed at $168.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

