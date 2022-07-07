Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,677. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:SPE Get Rating ) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

