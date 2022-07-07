SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 82.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 82.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 82.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $21,366.42 and $1,247.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,443.85 or 1.00099175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00043494 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00216997 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00236757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00108343 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00060089 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

