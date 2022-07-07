Splinterlands Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00643865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

