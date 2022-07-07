Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

CXM stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,959 shares of company stock valued at $17,175,719 in the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 388.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

