Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 94,069 shares.The stock last traded at $34.72 and had previously closed at $32.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $905.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.