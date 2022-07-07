SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 0.9%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 23,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 100,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 129.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRAX (SRAX)
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.