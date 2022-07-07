SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 0.9%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 23,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 100,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 129.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SRAX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SRAX by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

