Status (SNT) Reaches Market Cap of $106.67 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Status has a market capitalization of $106.67 million and $7.40 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

