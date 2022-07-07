Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.10.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.30 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 876,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,241,104.22. Also, Director David John Wilson purchased 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,112,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,263,497.60. Insiders have sold 200,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,523 in the last three months.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

