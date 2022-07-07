Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 7th (AMM, AUY, BA, BIDS, CCR, CURY, DT, EDV, FRES, GEMD)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 7th:

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a C$0.40 price target on the stock.

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 690 ($8.36) price target on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) target price on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.69) target price on the stock.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 390 ($4.72) target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.94) price target on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($46.02) price target on the stock.

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

