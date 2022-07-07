Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 7th (AMM, AUY, BA, BIDS, CCR, CURY, DT, EDV, FRES, GEMD)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 7th:
Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a C$0.40 price target on the stock.
Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 690 ($8.36) price target on the stock.
Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Currys (LON:CURY) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) target price on the stock.
Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.69) target price on the stock.
Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock.
Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 390 ($4.72) target price on the stock.
Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.94) price target on the stock.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.63) price target on the stock.
AT&T (NYSE:T) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.
Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($46.02) price target on the stock.
ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
