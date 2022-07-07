StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.
NYSE ELV traded down $5.44 on Thursday, reaching $478.83. The company had a trading volume of 855,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.96 and its 200-day moving average is $474.88.
In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
About Elevance Health (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.