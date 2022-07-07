StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

NYSE ELV traded down $5.44 on Thursday, reaching $478.83. The company had a trading volume of 855,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.96 and its 200-day moving average is $474.88.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.