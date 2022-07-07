StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.