StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.48) to GBX 2,650 ($32.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,690.00.
RELX opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
