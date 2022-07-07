StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.48) to GBX 2,650 ($32.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,690.00.

RELX opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Relx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after buying an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 1,104.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 160.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

