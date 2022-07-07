StockNews.com Downgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to Hold

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NYSE BBAR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 833,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,800. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $469.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

