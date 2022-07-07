Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 476.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK opened at $200.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

